AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest shut down Skyline 47-34 Saturday to secure a spot in Wednesday's 4A District 6 championship game.

Isaac Davis led the Knights with 10 points. The Grizzlies scoring leader was Raleigh Shippen with 11 points.

Skyline hosts Bonneville on Tuesday. The loser's season is over. The winner will then head to Hillcrest on Wednesday.