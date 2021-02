Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - In their fourth 3A State Championship game in five years, Sugar-Salem fell 65-49 to Timberlake.

With the victory, the Tigers repeated as 3A Champions. Taryn Soumas led her team with 23 points.

Mardee Fillmore scored a team-high 16 points for Sugar-Salem.

The Diggers take home the second place trophy and finish their season with a 24-2 record.