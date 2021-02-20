Thunder Ridge loses a heartbreaker to Mountain View

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge let a 16 point lead slip away as they fell to Mountain View 62-55 in the 5A State Championship game.

The Mavericks used 32 points and 16 rebounds from Naya Ojukwu to spark a 22-2 run in the second half.

Lauren Davenport had a team-high 12 points making 5 of 21 shots for Thunder Ridge. Aspen Caldwell chipped in 11 points as well for the Titans.

Thunder Ridge finishes their season with a 21-5 overall record.