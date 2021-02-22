Marsh Valley forces one more game to determine district title

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Marsh Valley beat Snake River in overtime 46-43 Monday to extend the 3A District 5 tournament. The Eagles will now host the Panthers Tuesday in a winner-take-all game for the district title.

Tuesday's loser will still have a chance to reach the state tournament. They will face Sugar-Salem in a regional play-in game at Shelley High School Thursday night.

The winner on Thursday then advances to the state play-in game on Saturday. That game will be at Pocatello high school against the runner-up from district 4.