Madison wins district championship

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison is heading back to the boys state basketball tournament after beating Thunder Ridge 65-53 Tuesday. The win gives the Bobcats the 5A district 5/6 championship.

Tyson Lerwill scored a team high 15 points for Madison. Taden King had 14 points and Logan Crane added 13 points.

The Titans got a game high 22 points from Lloyer Driggs. Tao Johnson pitched in 14.

Madison gets back to state after missing the tournament last season. The Bobcats were the 5A state runners up in their last trip in 2019.

Thunder Ridge hosts Rigby on Thursday. The winner will earn the second state tournament berth from districts 5/6.