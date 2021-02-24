Skyline forces one more game against Hillcrest

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of Isaac Farnsworth free throws with four seconds left lifts Skyline line over Hillcrest 46-45 Wednesday. That extends the 4A District 6 tournament by one more game.

Raleigh Shippen led the Grizzlies with 18. Isaac Davis led the Knights with 12.

The same two teams will play again Thursday night at Skyline High School. The winner goes to the state as the district champion. The loser heads to a state play-in game on Saturday at Burley high school.