Bengals fall to No. 4 Weber State in season-opener

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a tale of two halves for the Idaho State football team in their spring season opening game against fourth-ranked Weber State.

The first half featured the Bengals defense showing no signs of rust against the Wildcats. Idaho State's offense just could not finish drives and move the ball inside the 25 yard-line.

The second half featured Weber State scoring 28 points in the third-quarter to ultimately ice the game.

Skyline High School alum, David Ames had 2 catches for 57 yards and 1 touchdown for the Wildcats.

All eyes were on Wyoming transfer Tyler Vander Waal. In his first start as a Bengal he completed 17 passes for 304 yards, tallying 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Idaho State will try and get back on track next Saturday at Southern Utah.