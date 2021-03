Sports

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) - Grace beat Victory Charter 67-53 to open the 1AD1 state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies got a huge game from Gage Stoddard. The senior scored 33 points and 5 steals. He shot 11/19 from the field and a perfect 10 for 10 from the free throw line.

Grace moves on to the semifinals on Thursday. The Grizzlies face Lapwai at 7 pm.