Hillcrest beats Skyline at 4A state tournament

Sports

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest is in the 4A boys state basketball semifinals after beating conference rival Skyline 44-39 to open the state tournament. It was the sixth time this season the Knights and the Grizzlies faced one another.

Garrett Phippen led all scorers 13 points for Hillcrest. Cooper Kesler added 12 for the Knights.

Cade Marlow topped the Grizzlies scoring with 12 points. Raleigh Shippen had 7.

Hillcrest draws Middleton in the 4A semifinals Friday at 7 pm at Rocky Mountain High School. Skyline plays Jerome at 2 pm in an elimination game.