Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison opened up their 5A state tournament with a 70-54 over Eagle on Thursday. The Bobcats advance to Friday's semifinals.

Braxton Pierce led Madison with 14 points. Taden King added 13. Eli Randall pitched in 10 points.

The Mustangs were led by Rafael Labrador with 21 points. Gage Jones had 11.

Madison faces Meridian Friday night at 7 pm at the Idaho Center for a spot in Saturday's championship game.