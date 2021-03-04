Thompson’s double-double lifts Teton to 3A semifinals

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Luke Thompson scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Teton topped Bonners Ferry 84-73 in the 3A state quarterfinals Thursday.

Xander Vontz also had double-digit boards with 14 as the Timberwolves outrebounded the Badgers by 15. Vontz scored 8 points. Jarom Heuseveldt added 23 for Teton.

Ridge Williams had 21 points to lead Bonners Ferry. Black Rice had 13.

Teton and Marsh Valley will meet in Friday's 3A semifinals at 5 pm at Columbia High School in Nampa.