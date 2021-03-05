Grace falls to Lapwai in 1AD1 state semifinals

Sports

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) - Grace's run to a state title is over. The Grizzlies fell 69-47 to Lapwai in the 1AD1 state semifinals Thursday.

Gage Stoddard led the Grizzlies offense with 17 points. Grace got six points each from Ty Gilbert, Tytan Anderson and Dallon Draper.

Lapwai's Titus Yearout led all scorers with 26 points. Kase Wynott had 19 for the Wildcats. Kross Taylor added 11.

Grace still has a shot at a trophy. The Grizzlies battle Lakeside for third place Friday at noon at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.