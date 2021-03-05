Marsh Valley climbs over Teton to reach 3A championship game

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Marsh Valley is one step closer to winning its first state boys basketball title since 1988. The Eagles beat Teton 56-47 in the 3A semifinals Friday.

Payton Howe led the way with 17 points. Bracken Howell was right behind him with 16 points. The Timberwolves got a team high 14 points from Reid Nelson.

The Eagles face McCall-Donnelly for the 3A state championship Saturday at 2 pm at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Teton will play in the third place game against Snake River at noon at Columbia High School.