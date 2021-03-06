Preston beats Bishop Kelly to reach 6th straight 4A title game

Sports

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Center is becoming like a second home for Preston boys basketball. The Indians beat Bishop Kelly 38-36 Friday to earn their sixth straight trip to the 4A state title game.

Gabe Hammons led Preston with 13 points. Braden Hess added 12 points. Bishop Kelly's leading scorers were Kade Rice with 12 and Blake Hawthorne with 11 points.

Preston will try for its fifth state title in six years when they tip off Saturday against Middleton. Tip off is set for 4:30 pm at the Idaho Center in Nampa.