Preston comes up short in 4A title game

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Preston fell to Middleton 47-45 in the 4A state championship game on Saturday. The 2020 champs will be bringing home the runners-up trophy this year.

Gabe Hammonds led the Indians with 13 points. Braden Hess scored nine points before fouling out. Cole Harris added seven points.

The Vikings were led by Tyler Medaris with 12 points. Merit Foote had eight.

It was the Indians 6th straight trip to the 4A championship game. During that run, they went 16-2 in state tournament games, winning four titles.

Preston's season ends with a 19-8 overall record.