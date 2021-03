Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Meridian advances to the 5A state championship game with a 66-56 win over Madison Friday. The Bobcats gave up and early 16-4 lead and were playing catch up the rest of the way.

Madison faces Boise in the 5A third place game Saturday at noon at Ridgevue High School. The Warriors play Lake City for the 5A championship at 7 pm at the Idaho Center.