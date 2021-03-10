Skyline’s Merzlock wins dunk contest at District 6 senior showcase

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Around 80 senior boys and girls basketball players from District 6 had one more chance to put on their high school uniforms Wednesday. Bonneville High School hosted the annual senior showcase.

The highlight of the night was the dunk contest. Shelley's Braxton Miskin, Teton's Xander Vontz, and Skyline's Landon Merzlock were the three finalists. Merzlock emerged in the final round to become the 2021 District 6 dunk champion.

There were four shortened games with running clocks during the night. The rosters were divided into east and west teams. Both the girls and boys got to play a game with 1A-3A schools and then one featuring 4A-5A players.

Between games there was a three point contest. One boy and one girl teamed up to see who could hit the most threes in one minute. The Rigby tandem of Kade Dabell and Tylie Jones combined to knock down 17 treys to win the contest.