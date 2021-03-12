Highland powers past Pocatello

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Highland won its third straight game to open the high school baseball season with a 9-1 victory over Pocatello Friday. It was the season opener for the Indians.

Luke Davis led the Ram attack with 3 RBI while going 3-4 from the plate. Easton Durham and Scott Baker also had three hits each. Durham knocked in a run and stole two bases.

Jaxon Christensen got the win for Highland tossing four innings of no hit baseball. He struck out four and walked three. Brody Burch took the loss for the Indians.

Pocatello's only run was knocked in by McCadden Evans. He went 1-2 with a walk.

Highland hosts Century on Wednesday. Pocatello plays a double header at Canyon Ridge on Saturday.