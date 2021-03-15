Bengals get Kentucky in first round of NCAA tournament

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women were awarded a 13 seed and a matchup with 4 seed Kentucky in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. The game will be Sunday at noon and air on ESPN.

The Bengals are in the River Walk region and will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

This is Idaho State's fourth trip to the NCAA tournament. The Bengals' last trip was in 2012 where they played Miami in the first round. In 2007, they faced Stanford. Their first trip came in 2001 where they took on Vanderbilt. The Bengals are looking for their first NCAA tournament game win.