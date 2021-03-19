Friday H.S. baseball and softball scores – March 19
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Rigby 5
Blackfoot 11
Pocatello
Bear River, UT
Madison 15
Bonneville 6
Skyline 3
Burley 4
Minico 12
Skyline 2
Hillcrest 7
Burley 6
Hillcrest 12
Minico 6
South Fremont 2
Canyon Ridge 18
New Plymouth 1
Sugar-Salem 12
Malad
Shelley
Firth 3
Fruitland 17
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Blackfoot 21
Millard, UT 2
Beaver, UT 12
Blackfoot 11
Canyon View 12
Blackfoot 2
GAME 1:
Pocatello 2
Twin Falls 12
GAME 2:
Pocatello 11
Twin Falls 14
Bear Lake
Preston
Wendell 11
American Falls 24
South Fremont 5
West Jefferson 12
Malad 24
Shelley 2
Wendell 11
American Falls 24
Comments