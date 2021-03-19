Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 10:15 pm
Published 9:55 pm

Friday H.S. baseball and softball scores – March 19

baseball and softball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Rigby 5
Blackfoot 11

Pocatello
Bear River, UT

Madison 15
Bonneville 6

Skyline 3
Burley 4

Minico 12
Skyline 2

Hillcrest 7
Burley 6

Hillcrest 12
Minico 6

South Fremont 2
Canyon Ridge 18

New Plymouth 1
Sugar-Salem 12

Malad
Shelley

Firth 3
Fruitland 17

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Blackfoot 21
Millard, UT 2

Beaver, UT 12
Blackfoot 11

Canyon View 12
Blackfoot 2

GAME 1:
Pocatello 2
Twin Falls 12

GAME 2:
Pocatello 11
Twin Falls 14

Bear Lake
Preston

Wendell 11
American Falls 24

South Fremont 5
West Jefferson 12

Malad 24
Shelley 2

Wendell 11
American Falls 24

Baseball / High School / Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content