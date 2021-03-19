Madison takes down Bonneville

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Kameron Kostial was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle as Madison overpowered Bonneville 15-6 on Friday. Kostial went 3-4 and knocked in two runs.

The Bobcats did all of their scoring in the first three innings. After scoring a run in the first, they put up seven runs in both the second and third to build a 15-0 lead.

Bonneville responded by getting six across in the bottom of the third. No one would score after that. Dayton Robinson had three RBI for the Bees.