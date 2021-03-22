March Madness 2021 has more fans watching from home

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, March Madness is back.

All over the country it feels like things are going back to normal and people

can expect to enjoy sports at bars again.

However for us in East Idaho, that might not be such a good idea here.

Fans were shocked last year when officials canceled the national collegiate basketball tournament.

Traditionally, sports bars across the country do big business with college basketball fans wanting to watch multiple games all happening at the same time with other fellow hoop fans.

In 2020, many gathering spots took a hard-hit during the pandemic and are hoping March madness could give them the boost they needed.

Even the most casual basketball fans seem to be looking for the

perfect place to watch the games.

Local sports bars tell us the number of customers coming in hasn't been more than what they usually see.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Idaho Falls Say they have seen a pretty average amount of people come in for March Madness compared to years past.

Still, they are still limiting the number of people who come in for dining.

While things are still picking up at the sports bar they believe local fans are keeping it safe by watching the games from home.

Hours during game time is when the restaurant sees a spike for carry-out meals.

Another possible concern among our neighbors, The New York Times’ reports the metropolitan area of Idaho Falls is the nation’s top hot spot for new coronavirus cases by the population over the past two weeks. Rexburg is close behind in third place.

No matter how you plan to watch the games this year, it is recommended we do it safely.