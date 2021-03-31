Chukars seeking host families for players

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2021 roster for the Idaho Falls Chukars is starting get filled. They are asking for the public's help to find a place for the players to live once they come to town.

"We're asking local fans to invite a player in your home for the summer, essentially become part of your family." General Manager Kevin Greene says other minor league teams have used host families with success.

When the Chukars were an MLB affiliate, the Kansas City Royals paid for the players to stay in a hotel during the Pioneer League Season. That is no longer the case now that they are a partner league. Those expenses, along with player salaries, must be covered by the Chukars.

Those who host players would get a stipend for rent. There would also be other perks like ticket packages. The Chukars are looking for homes for 25 players. They are expected to arrive around May 15.

Greene says the ideal situation would be for the players to have their own room, or two players in a room with two beds. It would also be preferable if they lived within 10 to 12 miles from the ballpark.

People interested in hosting a player for this summer season should contact the Idaho Falls Chukars at (208) 522-8363.