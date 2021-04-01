Bengals ready to welcome rival Idaho to Holt Arena

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State and Idaho renew their Battle of the Domes Saturday at Holt Arena. This will be the final home game of the 2021 spring season for Idaho State.

The Bengals are 3-12 in their last 15 games against the Vandals. Idaho won last years meeting up in Moscow 45-21.

The last meeting in Pocatello was a historic win for the Bengals. Tanner Gueller threw 8 touchdown passes in a 62-28 rout.

Idaho State will play a ranked team for the fourth time in five games. Idaho comes into the game ranked #24 in the STATS Top 25 poll.

Kickoff at Holt Arena is scheduled for 4 pm.