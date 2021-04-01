Gate City Grays ready to welcome fans back

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City Grays are gearing up for the return of their season this summer. Grays co-owner Terry Fredrickson says he's ready for fans to be back at the ballpark after not seeing them for a year.

"You know this is medicine," Fredrickson said. "This is medicine for the town. We went through a rough, rough year. Baseball's medicine, if you let it heal you. So I'm hoping to get as many people out to the ballpark and remember what it's like to be cheering on the Grays."

The Grays are also looking for players over the age of 18 to join their ball club.

"I'm calling on our fans right now, we need to get the word out that we are going to have a big open tryout," Fredrickson said. "If you're a player and you still think you have what it takes to be at this level, I need you to come out."

You can send the Grays an email at GateCityGrays@gmail.com if you are interested in joining the team.