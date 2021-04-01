Idaho State preps for their first home game in 699 days

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It's been over two years since the Idaho State softball team last played a home game at Miller Ranch Stadium.

The Bengals will end the 699 day streak on Friday with a doubleheader against Southern Utah.

"There's nothing like playing at home," Bengals infielder Emma Bordenkecher said. "Seeing your own crowd there and seeing all the people in the community, it's just people who just love the school and love the atmosphere. I really hope that these girls get to get all that because it's pretty awesome."

Even though Idaho State has lost seven-straight games, Bordenkecher believes the Bengals can flip the switch in their home opener.

"I think that this team has the potential to be really great and I want to walk out of this year with the Big Sky championship," Bordenkecher said. "I want these girls to experience that. To be able to be in the Big Sky Tournament."

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for Noon in Pocatello.