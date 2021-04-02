Skip to Content
Friday H.S. baseball & softball scores – April 2

baseball and softball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Highland 17
Bonneville 6

Hillcrest 7
Skyline 8

American Falls 3
Bear Lake 3 (Tie)

American Falls 6
Buhl 7

Sugar-Salem 14
Bear Lake 3

Sugar-Salem 14
Kimberly 3

Soda Springs 11
West Jefferson 0

Teton 5
Buhl 13

Filer 21
Teton 2

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest 1
Century 11

GAME 2:
Hillcrest 4
Century 14

GAME 1:
Pocatello
Blackfoot

GAME 2:
Pocatello
Blackfoot

GAME 1:
Highland 8
Rocky Mountain 19

GAME 2:
Highland 0
Rocky Mountain 13

Green Canyon 9
Preston 12

Shelley 4
Wood River 5

Shelley 2
Filer 10

Teton
Wood River

GAME 1:
Sugar-Salem 14
Kimberly 12

GAME 2:
Sugar-Salem 8
Buhl 19

South Fremont
Buhl

South Fremont
Kimberly

Malad
Declo

North Fremont
American Falls

Soda Springs 2
West Jefferson 10

