Friday H.S. baseball & softball scores – April 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Highland 17
Bonneville 6
Hillcrest 7
Skyline 8
American Falls 3
Bear Lake 3 (Tie)
American Falls 6
Buhl 7
Sugar-Salem 14
Bear Lake 3
Sugar-Salem 14
Kimberly 3
Soda Springs 11
West Jefferson 0
Teton 5
Buhl 13
Filer 21
Teton 2
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest 1
Century 11
GAME 2:
Hillcrest 4
Century 14
GAME 1:
Pocatello
Blackfoot
GAME 2:
Pocatello
Blackfoot
GAME 1:
Highland 8
Rocky Mountain 19
GAME 2:
Highland 0
Rocky Mountain 13
Green Canyon 9
Preston 12
Shelley 4
Wood River 5
Shelley 2
Filer 10
Teton
Wood River
GAME 1:
Sugar-Salem 14
Kimberly 12
GAME 2:
Sugar-Salem 8
Buhl 19
South Fremont
Buhl
South Fremont
Kimberly
Malad
Declo
North Fremont
American Falls
Soda Springs 2
West Jefferson 10
