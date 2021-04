Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Highland beat Bonneville 17-6 Friday afternoon thanks in part to an error-filled game by the Bees.

Of the 17 runs scored by the Rams, only seven of them earned after the Bees committed seven errors. It was also a game that saw the two teams used a combined 13 pitchers.

Highland heads up to Rexburg on Tuesday for a game against Madison. Bonneville is back at home on Tuesday to host Skyline for a double header.