POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After waiting 699 days to play a home game, Southern Utah spoiled the party by beating the Idaho State softball team 9-0 in their first game of a doubleheader.

Fans will have to wait another day to see if the Bengals can win as the Thunderbirds beat Idaho State 8-0 in game two.

The two schools meet up again on Saturday for the series finale at Noon.