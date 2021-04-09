Trojans sweep girl’s pole vault at Rigby Invitational

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A trio of Trojans took all the medals in girl's pole vault on day one of the Rigby Invitational track meet on Friday.

Freshman Abbie Scott got the gold. Senior Alexis Gutierrez and Junior Ellie Stanger tied for second. All three were the only ones to clear 8"6".

Highland's Saydree Bell and Skyline's Tasha Miller tied for 4th place. The two juniors cleared the 8' bar. Century's Hattie Jackson set a personal best at 8' to finish 6th. Allison Bates of Highland came in 7th at 8' as well.

Four girls tied for 8th at 7'6". They included a pair of Highland Rams in Haley Sirman and Kenadee Tracy. Preston's Ashley Lowe-Anderson and Skyline's Alliya Parke also tied for 8th.

Chakobi Lewis of Preston also cleared 7'6" to finish 10th.

The Rigby Invitational continues on Saturday.