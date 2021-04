Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls rallied from a five run deficit to beat Madison 6-5 in high school baseball on Tuesday. Nate Rose provided the walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th to complete the comeback.

Madison struck first with a five-run second inning. Kameron Kostial hit a 2-run double to top off the scoring for the Bobcats.

Rose's game winning hit was the final score in a 3-run seventh inning to give the Tigers the win.