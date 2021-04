Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Highland's Madi VanSickle tossed a complete game to help the Rams beat Rigby, 8-4 on the road.

VanSickle struck out 13 Trojans inside the circle in 7 innings of work.

Highland's Marissa Mauger finished 4-for-4 with 4 RBI highlighted by a 3-run home run in the top of the third inning.

Rigby's Emma Cluff pitched 7 innings, striking out 7, while allowing 11 hits and 7 earned runs.