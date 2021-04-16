Skip to Content
Friday high school scores – April 16

baseball and softball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Madison
Blackfoot

Bonneville 2
Idaho Falls 14

Skyline 4
Blackfoot 3

Thunder Ridge 5
Sugar-Salem 4

Preston 8
Shelley 2

Pocatello
Hillcrest

Snake River
Teton

Marsh Valley
Ben Lomond (UT)

Challis-Mackay
Soda Springs

Malad 3
Declo 4

Salmon 3
Firth 5

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Thunder Ridge 9
Blackfoot 12

GAME 1:
Pocatello 17
Hillcrest 14

GAME 2:
Pocatello 2
Hillcrest 4

GAME 1:
South Fremont
Gooding

GAME 2:
South Fremont
Gooding

Snake River
Teton

West Jefferson 14
Soda Springs 6

Declo 4
West Jefferson 15

Declo 2
Malad 14

Ririe 0
Malad 18

North Fremont
American Falls

Malad
North Fremont

Wendell
Ririe

Wendell
West Side

Declo
Bear Lake

Soda Springs
Challis-Mackay

Challis-Mackay 1
Bear Lake 11

