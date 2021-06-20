Chukars fall in a home run derby to the Paddleheads

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Nine innings were not enough to decide a winner on Sunday between the Idaho Falls Chukars and Missoula Paddleheads.

For the first time at Melaleuca Field, the game ended with a home run derby style knock out finish.

Jared Akins and Webb Little failed to hit home runs in round one.

In round two, Nick Gatewood and Brady West got five swings to hit a ball out. Both came close but just missed putting the ball over the fence.

With the wind blowing in, Zachery Almond launched a home run in round three to give Missoula a one home run lead. West came close to equalizing the total on his last swing but just missed.

The series is now tied at 1-1 with Missoula's win. The series finale is on Monday at 7:15 pm.