Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Kona Quiggle's three RBI day at the plate helped the Idaho Falls Chukars beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 9-4.

With the win, the Chukars remain in first place in the Northern Division standings with a 4-1 record

Game two of the six-game homestand will start at 7:15 pm inside Melaleuca Field on Thursday.