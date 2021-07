Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Matt Feinstein's grand slam in the second inning helped the Idaho Falls Chukars beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 8-4 on Thursday night.

Austin Dubsky started the game for Idaho Falls and he tossed seven innings tallying seven strikeouts.

Game three of the six-game homestand will start at 7:15 pm inside Melaleuca Field on Thursday.