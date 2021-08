Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City Grays shut out the Brigham City Peaches 5-0 in game one of their playoff series on Wednesday night.

Grays catcher Eli Hayes helped Gate City take the lead with a two RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

Trei Hough pitched a complete game and struck out 10 Peaches.

Game two of the series is on Thursday in Brigham City. A win for the Grays sends them to the Northern Utah League semifinals.