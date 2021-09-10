Friday high school football scores – September 10
(KIFI)
Thunder Ridge 12.
Idaho Falls 21
Rigby 28
Skyline 14
Bear Lake 8
Firth 45
Snake River 21
Blackfoot 35
Jerome 7
Shelley 49
Century 6
Highland 45 F (THUR)
Jackson Hole 20
Pocatello 46 (THUR)
Preston 28
Bonneville 21
American Falls
Filer
West Side 28
Marsh Valley 0
Hillcrest 7
Madison 35
Sugar-Salem 22
Star Valley, WY 6
South Fremont 34
Aberdeen 16
Teton 21
West Jefferson 26
Malad 8
North Fremont 54
Valley 0
Ririe 44
North Gem 56
Camas County 20
Butte County 56
Rockland 12
Mackay 12
Watersprings 58
Challis 20
Murtaugh 56
Grace 12
Raft River 44
WYOMING SCORES
Jackson Hole, WY 20
Pocatello 46 (Thur)
Sugar-Salem 22
Star Valley, WY 6
Kemmerer 20
Pinedale 0
Comments