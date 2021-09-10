Skip to Content
today at 11:02 PM
Published 9:59 PM

Friday high school football scores – September 10

Thunder Ridge 12.
Idaho Falls 21

Rigby 28
Skyline 14

Bear Lake 8
Firth 45

Snake River 21
Blackfoot 35

Jerome 7
Shelley 49

Century 6
Highland 45 F (THUR)

Jackson Hole 20
Pocatello 46 (THUR)

Preston 28
Bonneville 21

American Falls
Filer

West Side 28
Marsh Valley 0

Hillcrest 7
Madison 35

Sugar-Salem 22
Star Valley, WY 6

South Fremont 34
Aberdeen 16

Teton 21
West Jefferson 26

Malad 8
North Fremont 54

Valley 0
Ririe 44

North Gem 56
Camas County 20

Butte County 56
Rockland 12

Mackay 12
Watersprings 58

Challis 20
Murtaugh 56

Grace 12
Raft River 44

WYOMING SCORES
Kemmerer 20
Pinedale 0

