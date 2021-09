Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights beat the Blackfoot Broncos 5-13 on Wednesday night in High Country Conference play.

The Knights have compiled a 2-2-0 record two months into the season. Hillcrest hosts Canyon Ridge for a non-conference showdown on Monday.

Blackfoot's record drops to 1-3-0 in conference. They will try and get back on track against Skyline on Monday.