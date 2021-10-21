State high school soccer scores – October 21
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
5A TOURNAMENT:
(4) Thunder Ridge 1
(5) Boise 2
(2) Timberline
(7) Madison
4A TOURNAMENT:
(1) Jerome 3
(8) Blackfoot 0
(2) Hillcrest 4
(7) Preston 0
3A TOURNAMENT:
(3) Sugar-Salem 4
(6) Bonners Ferry 0
(2) American Falls 1
(7) Teton 2
GIRLS SCORES
5A TOURNAMENT:
(1) Highland 0
(8) Thunder Ridge 5
4A TOURNAMENT:
(4) Pocatello 0
(5) Bishop Kelly 2
(2) Skyline 3
(7) Moscow 0
3A TOURNAMENT:
(4) Marsh Valley 1
(5) Sugar-Salem 2 (OT)
(2) CDA Charter 3
(7) Teton 4 (OT)
Comments