today at 4:13 PM
Published 4:09 PM

State high school soccer scores – October 21

BOYS SCORES
5A TOURNAMENT:
(4) Thunder Ridge 1
(5) Boise 2

(2) Timberline
(7) Madison

4A TOURNAMENT:
(1) Jerome 3
(8) Blackfoot 0

(2) Hillcrest 4
(7) Preston 0

3A TOURNAMENT:
(3) Sugar-Salem 4
(6) Bonners Ferry 0

(2) American Falls 1
(7) Teton 2

GIRLS SCORES
5A TOURNAMENT:
(1) Highland 0
(8) Thunder Ridge 5

4A TOURNAMENT:
(4) Pocatello 0
(5) Bishop Kelly 2

(2) Skyline 3
(7) Moscow 0

3A TOURNAMENT:
(4) Marsh Valley 1
(5) Sugar-Salem 2 (OT)

(2) CDA Charter 3
(7) Teton 4 (OT)

