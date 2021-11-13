West Side wipes out Bear Lake to advance to 2A state title game

DAYTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The West Side Pirates are looking to capture their third straight state championship after routing Bear Lake in the semifinals 47-8.

The Pirates' offense was humming all night, scoring seven touchdowns and tallying 237 yards on the ground. The defense stood out as well, forcing three turnovers on the night.

With the victory, West Side extends their winning streak to 31 straight games, with their last loss coming against Snake River on Sept. 6, 2019.

The Pirates advance to the 2A state title game and will face the winner of Firth and North Fremont, who play on Saturday at 1 p.m.