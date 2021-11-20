Rigby reigns supreme in win over Highland to capture 5A state title

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A rematch of East Idaho 5A powerhouses with the state championship on the line brought out nearly a sold-out crowd in Holt Arena, and Rigby had the place buzzing all night.

After losing in last year's state championship, the Trojans made their return and never looked back, defeating Highland 27-12 to clinch their second championship in three years.

The star of the contest was senior quarterback Tiger Adolpho, who had four total touchdowns on the night, including three through the air.

Running back Zheik Falevai dominated as well, carrying 12 times for 100 yards, including a long highlight run in the second quarter.

With the win, the Trojans finish the season with an 11-1 record and as state champs.