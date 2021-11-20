West Side defeats Firth to clinch third straight 2A championship

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A rematch of last year's 2A State Championship game yielded the same results, with West Side defeating Firth 33-13 to win its third straight state title.

The Pirates got it going immediately, with Cage Brokens breaking a 70 yard run for a touchdown on the team's first play from scrimmage.

Multiple Pirate players would contribute to the result. Parker Henderson rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Owen Nielsen took an interception to the house on Firth's first offensive play in the third quarter.

Idaho State commit Bryler Shurtliff's performance also stood out. He recovered two fumbles and scored on an 89-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

With the win, West Side extends its winning streak to 32 consecutive games and becomes the first team in Idaho to win three straight championships in 2A.