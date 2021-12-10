Pocatello squeaks by Highland in crosstown rivalry

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Highland's high school gym was packed on Thursday night, and the fans got quite the treat, with Pocatello winning a thriller over the Rams 64-60.

Pocatello's sophomore standout Julian Bowie scored a game-high 23 points in the victory. Highland senior Braedon Kelley led the Rams with 18 points

The Thunder (3-0) travel to Bonneville on Saturday to take on the Bees.

The Rams (1-3) are back in action Wednesday facing Corner Canyon (UT).