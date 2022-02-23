Century moves on to face Pocatello with win over Preston

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Needing a win to keep their season alive, Century took control throughout and advances to the 4A District 5 title game with a victory over Preston 68-55.

The Diamondbacks' Isiah Harwell led the game in scoring with 23 points. Brecker Knapp led the Indians with 14 points.

The Diamondbacks will head to Pocatello on Thursday in the 4A District 5 district title game. With a win, Century would host a rematch on Saturday with a chance at the state tournament.