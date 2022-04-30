Saturday high school scores – April 30
BOYS BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Skyline 17
Shelley 5
GAME 2:
Skyline 12
Shelley 7
Hillcrest 5
Bonneville 7
Marsh Valley 3
Kimberly 2
GAME 1:
Filer 4
Snake River 5
GAME 2:
Filer 5
Snake River 12
Salmon 0
Firth 10
Preston 3
Malad 4
Bear Lake 11
American Falls 3
Rockland 6
Rimrock 7
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
CACHE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Highland 1
Fremont, UT 11
Highland 2
Grantsville, UT 9
Highland 6
Weber, UT 7
GAME 1:
Madison 15
Idaho Falls 5
GAME 1:
Madison 9
Idaho Falls 7
Hillcrest 15
Shelley 5
GAME 1:
Snake River 1
Filer 11
GAME 2:
Snake River 4
Filer 14
GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 8
Kimberly 2
GAME 2:
Marsh Valley 19
Kimberly 15
Teton 6
West Jefferson 17
