Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:56 PM

Saturday high school scores – April 30

Sequoit Media

(KIFI)
BOYS BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Skyline  17
Shelley  5

GAME 2:
Skyline  12
Shelley  7

Hillcrest 5
Bonneville 7

Marsh Valley  3
Kimberly  2

GAME 1:
Filer  4
Snake River  5

GAME 2:
Filer  5
Snake River  12

Salmon  0
Firth 10

Preston  3
Malad  4

Bear Lake  11
American Falls  3

Rockland  6
Rimrock  7

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
CACHE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Highland   1
Fremont, UT  11

Highland   2
Grantsville, UT  9

Highland   6
Weber, UT  7

GAME 1:
Madison 15
Idaho Falls  5

GAME 1:
Madison   9
Idaho Falls  7

Hillcrest  15
Shelley  5

GAME 1:
Snake River  1
Filer  11

GAME 2:
Snake River  4
Filer  14

GAME 1:
Marsh Valley  8
Kimberly  2

GAME 2:
Marsh Valley  19
Kimberly  15

Teton  6
West Jefferson  17

Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content