State track & field team scores – May 21
3A BOYS TEAM RESULTS
|1.
|Sugar-Salem
|141
|2.
|Kimberly
|108
|3.
|Snake River
|82
|4.
|McCall-Donnelly
|51
|5.
|Filer
|47
|6.
|Buhl
|42
|7.
|Fruitland
|37
|7.
|Timberlake
|37
|9.
|Payette
|27
|9.
|Homedale
|27
|11.
|Priest River Lamanna
|25
|12.
|Marsh Valley
|19
|12.
|Teton
|19
|14.
|Bonners Ferry
|12
|15.
|Gooding
|10
|16.
|Weiser
|5
|17.
|Kellogg
|4
|17.
|Coeur d'Alene Charter
|4
|19.
|Parma
|1
3A GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
|1.
|Fruitland
|83
|2.
|Kimberly
|78
|3.
|Sugar-Salem
|77
|4.
|Weiser
|52
|5.
|Bonners Ferry
|45
|6.
|Teton
|40
|7.
|Timberlake
|38
|8.
|Snake River
|36
|9.
|Buhl
|31
|10.
|Gooding
|30
|11.
|Payette
|29
|12.
|McCall-Donnelly
|26.5
|13.
|Marsh Valley
|24
|14.
|Filer
|22
|15.
|Coeur d'Alene Charter
|21
|16.
|Kellogg
|19
|17.
|Homedale
|17
|18.
|American Falls
|12
|19.
|Parma
|8.5
|20.
|South Fremont
|8
|21.
|Priest River Lamanna
|4
5A BOYS TEAM RESULTS:
5. Rigby 58
7. Madison 47
11. Thunder Ridge 43
15. Highland 10
16. Idaho Falls 9
5A GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:
3. Rigby 66
8. Madison 25
13. Idaho Falls 17.5
20. Thunder Ridge 6
4A BOYS TEAM RESULTS:
2. Blackfoot 67
3. Pocatello 56
12. Century 20
14. Skyline 18
19. Bonneville 9
23. Shelley 4
25. Hillcrest 3
4A GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:
1. Pocatello 84
2. Skyline 68
8. Blackfoot 35
10. Bonneville 30
11. Preston 26.5
20. Century 8
23. Hillcrest 3.5
