State track & field team scores – May 21

3A BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1.Sugar-Salem141
2.Kimberly108
3.Snake River82
4.McCall-Donnelly51
5.Filer47
6.Buhl42
7.Fruitland37
7.Timberlake37
9.Payette27
9.Homedale27
11.Priest River Lamanna25
12.Marsh Valley19
12.Teton19
14.Bonners Ferry12
15.Gooding10
16.Weiser5
17.Kellogg4
17.Coeur d'Alene Charter4
19.Parma1

3A GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1.Fruitland83
2.Kimberly78
3.Sugar-Salem77
4.Weiser52
5.Bonners Ferry45
6.Teton40
7.Timberlake38
8.Snake River36
9.Buhl31
10.Gooding30
11.Payette29
12.McCall-Donnelly26.5
13.Marsh Valley24
14.Filer22
15.Coeur d'Alene Charter21
16.Kellogg19
17.Homedale17
18.American Falls12
19.Parma8.5
20.South Fremont8
21.Priest River Lamanna4

5A BOYS TEAM RESULTS:
5. Rigby 58
7. Madison 47
11. Thunder Ridge 43
15. Highland 10
16. Idaho Falls 9

5A GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:
3. Rigby 66
8. Madison 25
13. Idaho Falls 17.5
20. Thunder Ridge 6

4A BOYS TEAM RESULTS:
2. Blackfoot 67
3. Pocatello 56
12. Century 20
14. Skyline 18
19. Bonneville 9
23. Shelley 4
25. Hillcrest 3

4A GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:
1. Pocatello 84
2. Skyline 68
8. Blackfoot 35
10. Bonneville 30
11. Preston 26.5
20. Century 8
23. Hillcrest 3.5



