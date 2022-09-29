Skip to Content
September 29, 2022 11:36 PM
Published 9:45 PM

Thursday high school scores – September 29

KIFI

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Highland  0
Thunder Ridge  5

Madison  0
Rigby  1

Blackfoot  2
Hillcrest  0

Preston  1
Century  0

Sugar-Salem  9
South Fremont  1

GIRLS H.S SOCCER
Thunder Ridge  3
Highland 0

Preston  2
Century   2

Pocatello 4
Marsh Valley  2

Rigby  1
Madison  1

Sugar-Salem  19
South Fremont  1

Teton  2
Firth  0

H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (SETS WON)
Thunder Ridge 4
Highland 1

American Falls  3
Marsh Valley  0

North Fremont  1
Firth  3

Grace Lutheran  3
Clark County  0

Taylor's Crossing  0
Watersprings  3

Grace Lutheran  3
Leadore  0

Sho-Ban  0
Watersprings  3

