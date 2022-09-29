Thursday high school scores – September 29
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Highland 0
Thunder Ridge 5
Madison 0
Rigby 1
Blackfoot 2
Hillcrest 0
Preston 1
Century 0
Sugar-Salem 9
South Fremont 1
GIRLS H.S SOCCER
Thunder Ridge 3
Highland 0
Preston 2
Century 2
Pocatello 4
Marsh Valley 2
Rigby 1
Madison 1
Sugar-Salem 19
South Fremont 1
Teton 2
Firth 0
H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (SETS WON)
Thunder Ridge 4
Highland 1
American Falls 3
Marsh Valley 0
North Fremont 1
Firth 3
Grace Lutheran 3
Clark County 0
Taylor's Crossing 0
Watersprings 3
Grace Lutheran 3
Leadore 0
Sho-Ban 0
Watersprings 3