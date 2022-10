POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello boys soccer team kept their season alive on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Century in the 4A District playoffs.

The Thunder and the Diamondbacks went into halftime 1-1, but a penalty kick for Pocatello in the second half was the deciding factor.

The two teams will face off on Saturday with a spot in the state tournament on the line.