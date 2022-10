IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats defeated Timberline in three sets on Saturday to clinch the 5A State Championship.

The Bobcats dominated from the start, winning the first set 25-5. The Wolves would make it a contest in the second and third sets, but Madison would rally late in each set to sweep the match.

Madison finishes the season with an impressive 35-4 overall record. It's their first state championship victory since 2018.